Kerala rains | Five more NDRF teams deployed; IMD warns of fresh rain

18 October 2021 11:12 IST

Heavy rains have been battering Kerala triggering landslips and floods which left many dead and wreaked havoc across Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala rose to 27 on October 17, with the recovery of more bodies from the landslip-ravaged areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts.

While the government agencies are yet to complete assessment of the total losses, preliminary reports suggested that houses located within a two-kilometre stretch on the banks of the Pullakayar river were destroyed with the water level rising upto 15 feet.

The heavy rain and landslides were also reported to have caused flash floods in the Thalunkal, Yendayar and Kokkayar rivers, the tributaries of the Pullakayar. Hundreds from Kodunga, Ilamkadu, and Koottikkal Chappath have been shifted to the relief camps opened at St Mary’s School, Koottikkal, and JJ Murphy School, in Yendayar.

Floodwaters have entered a number of houses in Thalavady, Neerattupuram, Thakazhi, Muttar, Edathua, Veeyapuram, and Pallippad in Upper Kuttanad. Water also entered the Chakkulathukavu Bhagavathy temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 17 spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in the state. The toll from disastrous flooding caused by heavy rains and landslides in hilly areas of two central Kerala districts rose to 18 as rescue workers recovered more bodies from the rubbles on October 17.

Here are the latest updates:

Idukki | 11:20 am

Water level in Idukki dam rising rapidly

The water level in Idukki dam has been rising rapidly and the district authorities have declared an orange alert.

As the water level at various dams including Sholayar, Pamba, Kakki and Idamalayar are rising, the state government has called a meeting which will be chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take stock of the situation.

An Orange alert has been issued for the Pamba dam and the Kakki dam will be opened before afternoon today, state health minister Veena George, who is in charge of Pathanamthitta district, has said.

Tiruvananthapuram | 11:05 am

Five more NDRF teams deployed; IMD warns of fresh rain

Five more teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be deployed in Idukki, Kottayam, Kannur, Palakkad and Kollam districts, the Chief Minister said on October 17. At present, the NDRF has teams deployed in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts.

Till October 17, 156 relief camps had been opened in the State, the government said. Across the State, 1,253 families (4,713 persons) have been evacuated to various camps since October 11. This includes 321 families in Kottayam district and 219 families in Idukki.

Thrissur | 11:03 am

Thrissur takes steps against relentless rain

With no let-up in downpour, low-lying areas in Thrissur district have come under water. Shutters of all dams in the districts have been opened and all rivers are in spate. People were evacuated from the banks of rivers and high ranges on Sunday.

Forty families were evacuated from the Puthur panchayat, where there is a threat of landslips. While 11 families were shifted to a relief camp opened at St. John’s Academy, Vettukad, others were shifted to their relatives’ houses. Ten families were shifted from Kokkath Colony in Kainur.

Tiruvananthapuram | 11:00 am

Flash floods, landslides in Kerala caused by Mini cloudburst events, claims expert

The brief, intense rain spells in a couple of regions in Kerala indicated mini cloudbursts, a factor that also led to casualties, damage and loss of properties, a scientist at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) claimed on October 17.

Citing more than 5 cm rain received in two hours in worst affected areas of Idukki and Kottayam districts, S Abhilash of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences, CUSAT said it was a "mesoscale mini-cloudburst type of event". -PTI