Four districts in Kerala continue to be on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on May 20.

As per the latest weather forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the districts of Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha continue to be on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm in a 24-hour period).

Idukki has been receiving steady rainfall since May 20 morning. Pathanamthitta and Kottayam have not reported heavy rainfall so far on the day. The Pathanamthitta district administration has banned travel to the Gavi hill station in view of the IMD warning. Alappuzha also has reported moderate rainfall so far.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam are on orange alert on May 20 for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. The remaining seven central and northern districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, citing an IMD Nowcast, said Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Alappuzha and Ernakulam should brace for heavy rain.

