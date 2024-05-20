GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Kerala rains LIVE updates | Four districts on red alert

IMD has warned that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Kerala till May 22. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki districts are on red alert till Tuesday

Updated - May 20, 2024 12:16 pm IST

Published - May 20, 2024 11:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Severe waterlogging seen in Thiruvananthapuram following heavy rain on May 19.

Severe waterlogging seen in Thiruvananthapuram following heavy rain on May 19. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Four districts in Kerala continue to be on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on May 20.

As per the latest weather forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the districts of Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha continue to be on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm in a 24-hour period).

Also read:Low-lying areas in Thiruvananthapuram inundated

Idukki has been receiving steady rainfall since May 20 morning. Pathanamthitta and Kottayam have not reported heavy rainfall so far on the day. The Pathanamthitta district administration has banned travel to the Gavi hill station in view of the IMD warning. Alappuzha also has reported moderate rainfall so far.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam are on orange alert on May 20 for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. The remaining seven central and northern districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, citing an IMD Nowcast, said Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Alappuzha and Ernakulam should brace for heavy rain.

Here are the live updates...

  • May 20, 2024 12:16
    Severe water-logging at Kothuval street at Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram
  • May 20, 2024 12:03
    Fishermen have been warned against going out to sea
  • May 20, 2024 11:48
    Orange and yellow alerts in some districts

    Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam are on orange alert on May 20 for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. The remaining seven central and northern districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall. 

  • May 20, 2024 11:45
    Four districts in Kerala on red alert

    Four districts in Kerala continue to be on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on May 20, although no untoward rainfall-related incidents have been reported so far in the State. 

    As per the latest weather forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the districts of Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha continue to be on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm in a 24-hour period).

