Kerala rains: Heavy rainfall warning for two more days

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala went up to 92, even as the southwest monsoon again showed signs of intensifying over Kerala, sparking fresh fears of flooding.

The India Meteorology Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning in eight districts for Wednesday. A red alert indicating the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Malappuram and Kozhikode while an orange alert indicating isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is in place for Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday.

11 am

Heavy rain forecast for Malappuram

Educational institutions in the district were given a holiday on Wednesday in view of the red alert declared for Malappuram.

Heavy rain has been predicted for the district on Wednesday. It will be a yellow alert for Malappuram on Thursday.

The body of one of the victims of the landslip at Kavalappara in Malappuram district being removed on Tuesday.

For any emergency, the people can contact the control rooms at 0483-2736320, 2736326, 9383463212 or 1077 (toll-free).

Supplyco outlets in the district will function on holidays, including Independence Day, in view of the floods.

10.40 am

Return to camp if you face problems: Kozhikode Collector

District Collector of Kozhikode has requested people who went back to their homes from the relief camps, to return to it if they still face problems. This is keeping in mind that a 'Red Alert' has been declared in the district on Wednesday.

So far, 219 camps in the district have been dispersed. Earlier, officials had declared a day-off for all educational institutions in Kozhikode district on August 14.

10.30 am

Change in train services due to landslips

Due to heavy rain and consequent waterlogging/landslips in the Mumbai railway division, Railways have announced regulations in train services from the region.

Train 22150 Pune-Ernakulam biweekly express of August 14 has been partially cancelled between Pune and Panvel stations.

Route diversion

Train 16351 Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil biweekly express of August 13 has been diverted via Panvel, Roha, Madgaon, Mangaluru Junction, Shoranur, Palakkad, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai and Tirunelveli.

Train 13351 Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express of Tuesday has been diverted via Sambalpur, Angul, Khurda Road and Vizianagaram.

Train 16339 Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil Express of August 14 has been diverted via Panvel, Roha, Madgaon, Mangalore Junction, Shoranur junction, Palakkad, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai and Tirunelveli.

10.20 am

HAMS to the rescue of the flood-hit in Wayanad

Shyam, a 60-year-old HAM radio operator in Wayanad, has rarely been away from his wireless set since flooding and landslips hit his disaster-prone home district last week.

He, along with 15 other amateur radio enthusiasts, a close-knit group that goes by the name Wayanad-HAMS or WHAMS, has been continuously monitoring the airwaves to help the government rush rescue and relief to marooned localities. Most have kitted out their vehicles with wireless sets to be in the loop constantly.

Shyam, a coffee planter, had arrived in Wayanad from Thalassery as a child in the early 60s to help his father, a World War II veteran, tend the 15 acres he had received as a land grant for his service in the Royal Air Force (RAF).

Shyam reckons himself an ‘old-timer’, HAM radio slang for veteran operators, and knows the hilly district intimately. He said that in the landslip-hit Meppadi, WHAMS helped control traffic on the rugged track between the disaster spot and main road till the police set up their wireless repeater station in the remote locality.

They had kept Wayanad connected to the world during the catastrophic floods that ravaged the district last August. Their experience operating in severe weather in 2018 prompted the WHAMS to establish a disaster communication repeater at Phantom Hill, near Ambalavayalil, last month.

10.10 am

Health dept. all set to prevent disease outbreaks

The Health Department, taking a leaf out of its experience in handling the post-flood situation last year, has taken all precautions and made all preparations to ensure that there are no disease outbreaks in the aftermath of floods this time, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

Addressing mediapersons after chairing a review meeting of senior health officials at the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) here on Tuesday, Ms. Shylaja said all health-related activities were being coordinated at the district level by the respective district health administrations, including making medical assistance available to flood victims at relief camps and accident sites, keeping isolation wards ready in hospitals and making adequate quantities of medicines and supplies available.

10 am

Search continues at Kavalappara

Search operations being undertaken by the Army personnel and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will continue at Kavalappara in Malappuram district till the bodies of all those missing in the August 8 landslip are recovered, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Visiting the victims at a relief camp at Bhoodanam, near Kavalappara, on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan said the State government would take steps to rehabilitate the residents who had lost their dwellings and belongings in the landslip. “We will overcome this disaster together,” he said.

Malayalam film industry starts flood donation challenge

The status on Kunchacko Boban’s WhatsApp at the moment is a challenge: to his colleagues in the Malayalam film industry like Dulquer Salmaan and Nyla Usha. The challenge – to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) – has already been accepted by many.

“It is a movement that is fast gathering momentum,” Aashiq Abu, one of the first to accept the challenge, told The Hindu.

Highlands in Kerala on shaky ground

Destabilising geological processes, coupled with extreme rainfall events and unscientific farming and construction activities, pose a serious threat to human habitation in the highlands of Kerala, according to scientists.

A team of scientists from the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) here, who carried out an investigation in the wake of the heavy rain and devastating floods of August 2018, had found that land subsidence, lateral spread and soil piping were an immediate threat to life and property in the highlands.