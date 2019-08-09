Kerala rains live updates: 315 flood relief camps opened across the State

Troubling memories of 2018 floods returned to haunt Kerala as heavy rainfall lashed central and northern districts, claiming at least 10 lives, triggering landslips and inundating large swathes of low-lying regions.

At least 30 estate workers were feared missing in a massive landslip at Puthumala, near Meppadi in Wayanad.

Here are the latest updates:

10.10 am

Water supply to Government Medical College hospital Kozhikode reportedly disrupted. Volunteers distributing water among patients and bystanders.

More details awaited on the situation.

10.00 am

Water level in rivers in Kannur recedes as rain tapers off

As the torrential rain that lashed the Kannur district over the past two days tapered off, water level of the rivers that overflowed have started receding on Friday.

Several parts of the district, especially hill areas located in the Iritty and Taliparamba taluks, were affected by the incessant rain and wind that swept the district in August 8. The flood situation in these areas improved on Friday with water level in the rivers here, especially the Valapattanam river and it's tributaries, receding.

"The situation in the hill areas of the Iritty taluk has improved as the intensity of the rain has reduced," said Tahsildar K.K. Divakaran. He said there was no need to panic now.

The raising of water level in the upstream of the Valapattanam river caused flooding in many parts in the district on Thursday. Nearly 415 people from 116 families had been shifted to nine camps opened in different parts of the district. Five of them are in the Iritty taluk.

9.50 am

List of cancelled trains

The following trains has been cancelled due to flooding and landslips caused by heavy rains in the State.

1. Ernakulam - Alappuzha passenger (56379)

2. Alappuzha - Ernakulam passenger (56302)

3. Ernakulam - Kayamkulam passenger (56381)

4. Kayamkulam - Ernakulam passenger (56382)

5. Ernakulam - Kayamkulam passenger (56387)

6. Kayamkulam - Ernakulam passenger (56388)

7. Kollam - Ernakulam MEMU (through Kottayam)(66300)

8. Ernakulam - Kollam (66301)

9. Kollam - Ernakulam MEMU (through Alappuzha) (66302)

10. Ernakulam - Kollam (66303)

11. Kayamkulam-Ernakulam passenger (56380)

9.30 am

4 dead, 3 missing in Kozhikode

Two more people have been reported dead in floods and landslips in Kozhikode, taking the total death toll to four. Three are missing.

Bodies of Mahful Mohammed Haji and Shareef Saqafi who were caught in the undercurrents of flood waters at Kuttiyadi have been recovered. Another person died at Kannadikkal, Vengeri near Kozhikode city after he fell into the floodwaters. The body of one person who died in the landslip in Vilangadu too has been recovered.

Three others are missing.

Kozhikode District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has directed to relocate those staying on the banks of the Chaliyar river in the wake of rising water levels.

Those in Kodiyathur, Karassery, and Chathamangalam grama panchayats, Mukkom municipality have been asked to shift to safer places. People in Mavoor, Peruvayal, Thiruvambady, Koodaranhi and Omassery grama panchayats have been asked to be on alert.

People in low-lying areas of Thuruthi and Mangamuzhi in Thiruvallur grama panchayat and Chaniyamkadavu in Cheruvannur grama panchayat are being relocated to safer places in view of rising water levels in Kuttiyadi river.

As many as 2,562 people belonging to 888 families are housed in 60 relief camps in Kozhikode district, as per latest reports.

9.10 am

In Kozhikode, flood gates of Kakkayam dam are set to be opened further. Panchayat authorities on the banks of Kuttiady river have been asked to be on alert.

Residents staying on the river banks in Cheruvannur, Kuttiyadi, Thiruvallur, Perambra, Thurayur, Ayancheri, Maruthonkara, Chakkittapara, Changaroth, Velam, and Maniyoor grama panchayats and Vadakara and Payyoli municipalities will be relocated.

In Ernakulam, low lying areas in Paravur taluk remain submerged. Water level in the Periyar river has risen considerably, says taluk authorities. More than 1,000 people have been shifted to 24 camps in six villages so far.

9.00 am

6 columns deployed

According to the Defence Security Corps centre in Kannur, six columns of Army has been deployed in Kerala and Coorg in the following places. One column consists of one Officer, 3 junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and 55 personnel of other ranks.

1) Wayanad- Kalpetta

2) Virajpet- Coorg

3) Kannur

4) Iritty

5) Kozhikode

6) Thamarassery

8.45 am

Order for emergency eviction of encroachments on drainages given

Ernakulam district collector S. Suhas orders emergency eviction of encroachments on drainages and canals in the Kochi city and their immediate cleaning in the wake of heavy rain. The order has been issued under the Disaster Management Act.

Heavy rains have resulted in rising water levels in the catchment areas of the Periyar. Those living in low-lying areas close to the river have been shifted to relief camps. The district administration has issued directives to the police and fire force teams to be on alert mode. Trees earmarked as ‘dangerous’ will be axed to avert untoward incidents.

8.30 am

Landslips continue across the State

In Malappuram, the houses of two women forest watchers got buried under a landslide at Anamari Forest Check post near Vazhikkadavu in Nilambur taluk. Casualty is feared.

Near Manjeri, four members of a family were killed when their house collapsed in Edavanna village. The dead were identified as Kuttasseri Unais, Nusrath, Sana and Sanil. Their bodies have been shifted to Government Medical College Hospital at Manjeri.

In Wayanad district, four bodies have been recovered by rescue workers from the debris of the landslip at Kuthumala near Meppadi.

The area in Puthumala village near Mepadi where the landslip occured | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Around 10 houses of estate workers, a temple, a church and an estate canteen had collapsed and several people had gone missing after a major landslip hit the area, which is around 25 km from Kalpetta. A section of the hill Vellarimala had given in around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

NDRF rescue workers have arrived in the area.

7.55 am

Malappuram: Six people are feared trapped inside a collapsed building at Chelipadam near Mampad in Malappuram district. The accident took place at 5 a.m. today. Rescue efforts continue.

Meanwhile, four flights bound for Cochin international airport and Karipur international airport have landed in Thiruvananthapuram international airport till 7.30 a.m.

7.50 am

Over 300 relief camps opened

As per the latest report from Chief Minister's Office, 315 flood relief camps have been opened across the State. These camps now host 22,165 persons from 5,936 families.

Wayanad district has the most number of camps- 105.

7. 40 am

IMD issues red alerts for four districts on August 9

Central and north Kerala districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall till Sunday morning, after which there will be a gradual reduction, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Red alerts, signalling extremely heavy rainfall (in excess of 20.4 cm during a 24-hour period), have been issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad and orange alerts — isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall — for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasaragod for Friday.

7.30 am

Holiday declared in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam

With heavy rainfall continuing in the State, the district collectors of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the two districts on Friday morning.

A holiday had been declared for the educational institutions including professional colleges in the other 12 districts on Thursday itself.

Examinations will be held as planned in both districts.

Meanwhile, an IMD alert warned that thunderstorm accompanied with rain and gusty winds was likely in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts during the next three hours.

As per a 12.30 a.m. update 18,308 people have been evacuated to 266 relief camps in the affected districts.

7.10 am

Kochi Airport closes operations till August 11

Cochin International Airport Ltd, in a statement, said that operations at the Kochi airport has been suspended till 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Cochin International Airport has suspended operation following floods in its apron area | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Earlier, in view of the continuing rain, air operations from Cochin International Airport Limited at Nedumbassery have been suspended till 9 a.m. on Friday as a precautionary measure.

Emergency control room number at the airport: 0484-3053500.

Meanwhile, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has commenced special bus services from Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Ernakulam in view of diversion of flights due to closure of Kochi airport.

7.00 am

Train services via Alappuzha hit as overhead line got snapped after a tree uprooted and fell on track near Sherthala early morning.

In Kozhikode district, three persons missing after a landslip at Vilangad in Vadakara taluk. So far, about 1,500 persons have been relocated to relief camps in various places in the district.

On Kerala flood’s first anniversary, rain rattles Malabar

Roads turned into streams. Broken bridges. Overflowing rivers. Houses that are half under water. Household articles swimming in the street. Power outage. Mobile phones gone dead. Left-out cows and goats baying in scare at marooned homes. Thousands of people, scores of them bed-ridden elderly people, moved into makeshift camps. At least three persons dead.

This was the picture of a large part of the Malabar region on Thursday, exactly a year after last year’s worst-floods-in-a-century struck the region.

Pampa overflows in Sabarimala foothills

The Pampa breached its banks at Pampa-Triveni in the foothills of Sabarimala flooding the Pampa Manalpuram on Thursday morning. The floodwaters entered the Annadana Mandapam of the Travancore Devaswom Board as well as shops and hotels on the banks.

Emergency phone numbers

State Control Room: 0471 2331639 / 0471 2333198

State Toll-free number: 1070

State Emergency Operation Centre: 9446568222