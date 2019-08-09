Kerala rains: List of cancelled trains

Kerala

As heavy rains continue across Kerala, a number of trains have been cancelled due to flooding and landslips.

As heavy rains continue across Kerala, train services on the Mararikulam-Alapuzha route was suspended this morning for a few hours as a tree fell on the track, damaging electric lines. At least 4 trains — Maveli Express, Rajdhani, Dhanbad express and Guruvayur — were held up at various points, railway sources said. A number of trains have been cancelled due to flooding and landslips.

Here is a list of the cancelled services:

1. Ernakulam - Alappuzha passenger (56379)

2. Alappuzha - Ernakulam passenger (56302)

3. Ernakulam - Kayamkulam passenger (56381)

4. Kayamkulam - Ernakulam passenger (56382)

5. Ernakulam - Kayamkulam passenger (56387)

6. Kayamkulam - Ernakulam passenger (56388)

7. Kollam - Ernakulam MEMU (through Kottayam)(66300)

8. Ernakulam - Kollam (66301)

9. Kollam - Ernakulam MEMU (through Alappuzha) (66302)

10. Ernakulam - Kollam (66303)

11. Kayamkulam-Ernakulam passenger (56380)

