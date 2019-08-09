Kerala rains: List of cancelled trains

As heavy rains continue across Kerala, train services on the Mararikulam-Alapuzha route was suspended this morning for a few hours as a tree fell on the track, damaging electric lines. At least 4 trains — Maveli Express, Rajdhani, Dhanbad express and Guruvayur — were held up at various points, railway sources said. A number of trains have been cancelled due to flooding and landslips.
Here is a list of the cancelled services:
1. Ernakulam - Alappuzha passenger (56379)
2. Alappuzha - Ernakulam passenger (56302)
3. Ernakulam - Kayamkulam passenger (56381)
4. Kayamkulam - Ernakulam passenger (56382)
5. Ernakulam - Kayamkulam passenger (56387)
6. Kayamkulam - Ernakulam passenger (56388)
7. Kollam - Ernakulam MEMU (through Kottayam)(66300)
8. Ernakulam - Kollam (66301)
9. Kollam - Ernakulam MEMU (through Alappuzha) (66302)
10. Ernakulam - Kollam (66303)
11. Kayamkulam-Ernakulam passenger (56380)