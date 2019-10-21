Kerala rains: List of cancelled, short terminated, diverted trains

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue till at least Friday across Kerala with the northeast monsoon remaining active and a low pressure area persisting over east-central Arabian Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an updated weather advisory on Monday.
Orange alerts indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall have been issued for 12 district today - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Patahanmthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.
Here is the list of cancelled, short terminated and diverted trains
Short terminated
Kollam Ernakulam Passenger short terminated at Thripunithura
12076 Janshatabdi at Alappuzha
16127 Guruvayur Express at Ernakulam Jn.
16606 Eranad express at Turavur
The train will operate towards Nagercoil from Turavur as 16605 Ernad Express
Cancelled
Six Passenger trains from Ernakulam cancelled
12678 Bangaluru Intercity is cancelled
Diverted
12217 Thiruvananthapuram Chandigarh Sampark Kranti is diverted to run via via Kayamkulam- Kottayam- Ernakulam Town
Train no 16346 Thiruvananthapuram - Lokmanyatilak Netravathi will run diverted via Kayamkulam- Kottayam-Ernakulam
Venad express diverted via Ernakulam Town station
Resheduled
12678 Bangaluru Intercity is rescheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn. at 11:30
12617 Mangala Express is rescheduled to leave at 13:00 hrs from Ernakulam South Jn today
