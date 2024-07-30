Kerala rains: Landslides, flooding wreak havoc in Kozhikode district

Kozhikode district in Kerala is facing severe rain havoc that has led to landslides in several places, though there have been no casualties so far. A landslide at Vilangad-Malayangad in rural Kozhikode has resulted in the collapse of a crucial bridge, leaving 12 families isolated in the area.

The disaster has also caused damage to four houses located on the riverbank. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is carrying out rescue operations at Vilangad. With the water level in Mahe river continuing to rise, several residents of Vilangad have been shifted to the Parish hall as a precautionary measure.

Another landslide has been reported from Pashukkadavu in Kuttiadi, also with no casualties.

At the same time, several parts of the district have been flooded and seven relief camps, three in Mavoor, three in Kumaranalloor and one in Kuruvattur villages have been opened. The authorities feel the need to open more camps immediately. As many as 15 families in Ward 46 of Vadakara Municipality in Kozhikode district are being shifted into a cyclone shelter. Seven families have been shifted to safer locations after the Kaithappoyi- Aanorammal road collapsed for over 80 metres in rural Kozhikode.

Dam shutters raised

The water level at Kakkayam dam was rising at an alarming rate. It has prompted the authorities to raise two shutters by 4 ft each in a phased manner. If the current pattern of heavy rainfall and inflow persists, additional shutter openings may be necessary to ensure safe water management, authorities said.

Water level in rivers Poonoor, Mahe, Kuttiadi, Chaliyar an Cherupuzha is rising drastically and the residents on the banks of these rivers have been asked to stay alert.

A ban has been imposed on visitors at all tourist destinations in Kozhikode district. Besides, all granite quarries have been asked to shut down temporarily.

Earlier, District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh had declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kozhikode district, including professional colleges on Tuesday. Anganwadis in the district will also remain closed.