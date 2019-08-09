Kerala

Kerala rains: Kochi airport suspends operations till August 11

The waterlogged Cochin International Airport on Friday, August 9, 2019. Airport authorities are using heavy water pumps to see off heavy flooding as rains continue.

The waterlogged Cochin International Airport on Friday, August 9, 2019. Airport authorities are using heavy water pumps to see off heavy flooding as rains continue.   | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

more-in

The Cochin International airport has suspended all operations till Sunday as the runway area in the airport is water logged due to flood, the airport authorities said on Friday, August 9.

“Kochi Airport closes operations till 1500 hrs of Sunday (11/08/2019),” a statement issued by the Airport said.

A Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) spokesman said the runway area of the airport is water logged due to the flood.

On Thursday night, the CIAL had announced the suspension of flight operations till 9 am on Friday as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rains lashing the region. Flights coming to the airport were diverted.

The operations were suspended as there was a rise in water level in Periyar river and a canal adjacent to the airport due to heavy rains.

Heavy rains have been battering Kerala for the past few days and claiming eight lives on Thursday, bringing back the memories of the worst floods in August last year.

The airport was rendered non-functional for a fortnight in August 2018 due to inundation.

It had suffered damage to infrastructure, including a 2.6 km long wall that collapsed after the Periyar river overflowed. The estimated loss was then put between ₹220-250 crore.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kochi Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2019 9:29:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-rains-kochi-international-airport-suspends-operations-till-sunday/article28921681.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY