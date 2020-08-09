Kerala rains | Idukki landslip toll rises to 27 as water-logging hampers rescue efforts

One more body has been recovered from the landslip-hit estate area of Pettimudy near Rajamala on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 27. As per the official data, 39 more persons are still missing from the accident spot where a major landslip on Thursday buried four estate ‘layams’ ( living quarters of estate workers).
Despite the adverse climate — including rains and mist — hampering the search operation in the hilly terrain, the efforts to drive out water from the area began on Sunday. About 200 members of NDRF are searching the area where three acres of land is buried under debris. Water-logging has made it difficult for earthmovers to access the area. A dog squad of the district police will also join the search operation.
A team of doctors are camping in the area and a mobile mortuary has been set up to conduct the autopsy.
Meanwhile, 15 bodies which were recovered on Friday were buried in a mass burial site at Pettimudy on Saturday evening.
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who is on his way to Pettimudy, said that the compensation amount to the kins of the victims should be increased to ₹10 lakh. Kanan Devan Hills Plantation Ltd. had announced a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the bereaved families.
Union Minister V. Muralidharan would also reach the affected area on Sunday.
