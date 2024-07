A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in eight districts – Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Alappuzha, Kannur, Thrissur and Kottayam – of Kerala on July 17 (Wednesday) in view of the heavy rains forecast issued for these districts.

There will not be any change in the exams scheduled earlier, informed various district administrations.