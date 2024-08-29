Kerala rains: Eight districts on yellow alert on August 29

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eight districts warning of isolated heavy rains on Thursday. According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Wednesday, a low pressure area is likely to form over eastcentral and adjoining North Bay of Bengal on Friday. It is likely to move west-northwestwards close to south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 2 days.

Further, an offshore trough at mean sea level runs from south Gujarat to central Kerala coast. Yesterday’s deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining north Gujarat is likely to reach Saurashtra and Kachchh coast and adjoining areas of Pakistan and the northeast Arabian Sea by Friday morning. Under the influence of the systems, the State is likely to receive widespread rains for the next five days. The districts on yellow alert on Thursday include Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

