GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala rains: Eight districts on yellow alert on August 29

Published - August 29, 2024 11:39 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eight districts warning of isolated heavy rains on Thursday. According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Wednesday, a low pressure area is likely to form over eastcentral and adjoining North Bay of Bengal on Friday. It is likely to move west-northwestwards close to south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 2 days.

Further, an offshore trough at mean sea level runs from south Gujarat to central Kerala coast. Yesterday’s deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining north Gujarat is likely to reach Saurashtra and Kachchh coast and adjoining areas of Pakistan and the northeast Arabian Sea by Friday morning. Under the influence of the systems, the State is likely to receive widespread rains for the next five days. The districts on yellow alert on Thursday include Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.