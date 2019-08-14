Kerala rains: Change in train services due to landslips

Due to heavy rain and consequent waterlogging/landslips in the Mumbai railway division, Railways have announced regulations in train services from the region.
Train 22150 Pune-Ernakulam biweekly express of August 14 has been partially cancelled between Pune and Panvel stations.
Route diversion
Train 16351 Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil biweekly express of August 13 has been diverted via Panvel, Roha, Madgaon, Mangaluru Junction, Shoranur, Palakkad, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai and Tirunelveli.
Train 13351 Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express of Tuesday has been diverted via Sambalpur, Angul, Khurda Road and Vizianagaram.
Train 16339 Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil Express of August 14 has been diverted via Panvel, Roha, Madgaon, Mangalore Junction, Shoranur junction, Palakkad, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai and Tirunelveli.
