Kerala rains: 277 in relief camps in Kannur

Updated - July 30, 2024 07:41 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 07:23 pm IST - KANNUR

Holiday declared for educational institutions in Kannur and Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

A flooded house in Manjapalam area in Kannur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

Heavy rain on Tuesday led to the evacuation of 277 people from 79 families, now housed in seven relief camps across Thalassery, Taliparamba and Iritty taluks in Kannur district.

In Thalassery taluk, 235 people from 66 families have been relocated to five camps. Among them are 61 children. As many as 31 people from 10 families are at Narikottamala Cultural Center in Thrippangottur, 17 people from six families are at the cyclone shelter in Kathirur, and 57 people from 15 families are at Kunderi Poyil LP School in Shivapuram. Additionally, 103 people from 28 families are staying at Vagbhatananda Cultural Center in Shivapuram Kunderi Poyil, while 27 people from seven families are temporarily housed at a residence in Shivapuram.

The flooded Padanapalam road in Kannur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

In Taliparam taluk, 19 individuals from seven families are living at Mappila LP School in Chengalayi. In Iritty taluk, 23 members of six families are at Kanichar Cultural Center. Additionally, five families were moved to relatives’ homes after a large rock collapsed near the Chavassery post office.

Alert issued

With a red alert in effect, excess water may be released from the Pazhassi dam due to heavy rainfall in the eastern hills and the dam’s catchment area. This could result in rising water levels in downstream low-lying areas. The Pazhassi Irrigation Executive Engineer has urged the public to remain cautious.

Strict vigil

District Collector Arun K. Vijayan has called for strict vigilance throughout the district, particularly in landslip-prone areas, due to ongoing heavy rain. This directive was given during an online meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority. The Nedumpoyil-Mananthavady pass road has been blocked due to cracks, with traffic redirected via Pal Churam Road. Heads of educational institutions have been advised to take necessary precautions.

Holiday declared

In view of the continuing rain and strong winds, the District Collectors of Kannur and Kasaragod have announced a holiday on Wednesday for educational institutions including anganwadis, professional colleges and tuition classes. There will be no change in previously scheduled public examinations and university examinations.

