Kerala rain: water levels in most Kuttanad rivers rising

People living near river banks cautioned; orange alert sounded in Alappuzha

Water levels are rising in most of the rivers in Kuttanad in Kerala’s Alappuzha district on Friday.

The water level went up by at least 20 cm in several parts of the region following heavy downpour in neighbouring districts and an increase in flow of water. Floodwaters have entered Chakkulathukavu temple and a number of houses in Muttar, Chakkulathukavu and Thalavady.

Authorities have urged the people living near the river banks to exercise caution. Officials said that they were keeping a close watch on water levels in various rivers in Kuttanad, said an official.

The weather agency has declared an orange alert for Alappuzha on Friday.

The district administration has opened a control room at Chengannur taluk office. Contact numbers are 0479 2452334, 9496231626, 8089106500, 9447495009.

Meanwhile, train services between Kayamkulam and Ernakulam via Alappuzha have been suspended till further notice due to falling of trees on the track. Long distance trains running in this section have been diverted through Kottayam.

Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
