Kerala rain | Red alert in 5 districts as heavy downpour continues

Alert levels have been upgraded to 'red' in five districts of Kerala with heavy rainfall continuing to lash the State, causing widespread damage. Rivers are in spate in many parts of the State, overflowing their banks and flooding low-lying regions.

Heavy rainfall has been lashing central and southern districts of the State since the early hours of Saturday. By evening, rainfall is likely to intensify in the northern districts also.

Heavy rains in Alappuzha, Kuttanad

Floodwaters have entered a number of houses and inundated parts of the Alappuzha- Changanassery (AC) road. Several rural roads in the taluk have been submerged

The Irrigation Department has opened 35 shutters of the Thottappally spillway to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad into the sea.

District Collector A. Alexander has chaired a meeting to review the situation. People living along the banks of rivers have been urged to exercise caution.

As of Saturday afternoon, the district administration has opened 10 relief camps in different parts of the district. Officials said that a total of 111 people of 34 families were shifted to the camps.

Police force mobilised

State Police Chief Anil Kanth has mobilised the entire force. He has asked law enforcement to brace for sudden landslides and flooding. They have to be ready to launch relief and rescue operations.



The police have mobilised earthmovers, rescue boats, civil defence and neighbourhood watch members, tower lights, rope and grappling equipment and other items at the Station House level.



The police have added more lines to 112 emergency numbers and ordered immediate response to distress calls from citizens, and have opened a special flood relief control room in all districts.

Heavy rains in Tranvancore

Heavy rains and strong winds that lashed the Central Travancore from Friday evening have left a trail of destruction across the region.



Meencahil river breached the banks at several locations in Poonjar , Peringalam and Adivaram regions, damaging several houses and inundating the roads.



Multiple instances of landslides were reported from different locations, and at least 50 families from the Ilamkadu village have been relocated to a relief camp opened at the J.J. Murphy school in Enthayar. Several families in the Mundakkaya region too were also relocated



The flood situation in Pampa has cast a shadow over the Sabarimala pilgrimage, which opened for the five-day long monthly pujas on Saturday. Devotees have been barred from bathing in the river in view of the flood situation.

Plappally landslide

At least twelve persons have been reported missing in a landslide reported from Plappally near Kootikkal

Malankara dam

Idukki district collector grants permission to raise shutters of Malankara dam up to a maximum of 1.3 metres to release water. In view of this, Ernakulam district collector has asked people on the banks of the Muvattupuzha river and it’s tributaries to stay alert. Tehsildar, village officers asked to evacuate people to safety if necessary

CM REVIEW

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to review the rainfall situation at 3 p.m. today.



The CM's office has already issued a public alert, urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel. High alert should be maintained for the next 24 hours. People residing on the banks of rivers and streams and high ranges should remain alert, the CMO said. The CMO has also asked people not to enter water bodies and to avoid travel to hilly regions due to the possibility of landslips.



Fishermen have been asked not to set out to sea till Sunday, as squally weather is expected off the Kerala coast and Lakshadweep region.

IMD update

The IMD has issued 'red alert' in five districts including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur. A red alert means extremely heavy rainfall above 20 cm is expected.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad are on orange alert today for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Kannur and Kasaragod are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.