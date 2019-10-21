Kerala rain: Rail, road traffic hit in Ernakulam district

Different modes of transport, including train services, have been thrown out of gear due to heavy and continuous rainfall in Ernakulam district since Sunday night and subsequent inundation of roads and railway tracks.

Trains have been held up at different locations due to inundation of tracks at Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations. “Short-distance passenger trains have been cancelled, while long-distance trains will resume service when rains lessen and tracks are clear. The signal system at the stations has been affected, following which all trains will be regulated manually,” said Nithin Nobert, the Ernakulam Area Manager of Southern Railway.

Trains that begin service from Ernakulam have been delayed by up to three hours, he added.

Heavy water-logging has been reported from MG Road, Edapally and low-lying parts of the district. Service roads and even parts of Edapally-Vyttila NH Bypass are water-logged, affecting commuting. More people are expected to rely on Kochi Metro, since roads are inundated.