Kerala rain: Rail, road traffic hit in Ernakulam district

ISL founder and chairperson Nita Abmani and BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly at the inaugural function of the 6th season of the Hero Indian Super League football at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on October 20, 2019. With rain pouring heavily,all were under umbrella cover.   | Photo Credit: H_Vibhu

Heavy and continuous rainfall since Sunday night led to inundation of roads and railway tracks

Different modes of transport, including train services, have been thrown out of gear due to heavy and continuous rainfall in Ernakulam district since Sunday night and subsequent inundation of roads and railway tracks.

Trains have been held up at different locations due to inundation of tracks at Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations. “Short-distance passenger trains have been cancelled, while long-distance trains will resume service when rains lessen and tracks are clear. The signal system at the stations has been affected, following which all trains will be regulated manually,” said Nithin Nobert, the Ernakulam Area Manager of Southern Railway.

Trains that begin service from Ernakulam have been delayed by up to three hours, he added.

Heavy water-logging has been reported from MG Road, Edapally and low-lying parts of the district. Service roads and even parts of Edapally-Vyttila NH Bypass are water-logged, affecting commuting. More people are expected to rely on Kochi Metro, since roads are inundated.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 6:52:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-rain-rail-road-traffic-hit-in-ernakulam-district/article29755648.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

