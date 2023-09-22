Kerala rain: Ongoing wet spell brightens State’s hydel storage prospects

September 22, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The current wet spell has brought some relief to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), with storage in the hydel reservoirs in Kerala displaying signs of improvement for the first time in weeks.

The combined storage in the reservoirs stood at 45% on Thursday, an improvement from the almost-stagnant 37% recorded since mid-August, according to Kerala State Load Despatch Centre data.

The present storage, equivalent to 1,878.71 million units (mu), is still low compared to the storages on the same day in 2020 (3,191.2 mu), 2021 (3,252.26 mu) and 2022 (3,457.66 mu). Nonetheless, the increased inflow into the reservoir provides a breather for the KSEB which has been battling supply shortages for the best part of the current, rainfall-starved monsoon season.

When the 2023 southwest monsoon season started on June 1, the combined storage was as low as 20% (adequate to generate only 846.6 mu). By mid-August, storage had crept up to only 37%, with all 14 districts of Kerala reporting deficient rainfall.

The situation began improving only by the second week of September, with the monsoon showing signs of a revival. At present, storage in the reservoir of the 780 MW Idukki project has risen to 35% and that of Pampa, reservoir for the 340 MW Sabarigiri project, to 49%, indicate the load despatch centre data.

Power purchases

That said, Kerala is still dependent on power ‘imports’ and purchases to meet the daily demand. A wary KSEB is still maintaining internal hydel generation at a minimum (around 10 mu a day) so as to conserve storage for the months ahead. With relatively cooler weather prevailing, daily consumption levels have dipped to 78-80 mu on an average.

Much of the replenishment of storage in Kerala’s hydel dams occur during the June-September southwest monsoon season. The contribution of the northeast monsoon season, lasting from October to December, in this regard is considerably less.

The extended rainfall forecast for the coming two weeks, released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, indicate that the rainfall is likely to continue till October 5.