Kerala rain: More relief camps opened in Alappuzha

August 02, 2022 19:46 IST

Red alert in district on Wednesday, holiday for educational institutions

With Alappuzha reporting more rainfall and an increase in flow of floodwaters from the eastern side, more relief camps were opened in the district on Tuesday.

The weather agency has declared a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall for Alappuzha on August 3 and an orange alert on August 4. The District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges in the district, on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday evening, 85 people belonging to 18 families took shelter in seven relief camps – six in Chengannur and one in Kuttanad. Officials said more camps would be opened if needed.

Several low-lying areas in Upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad have been waterlogged. The water level in major rivers in the region, including the Pampa and the Manimala, has gone up significantly. The water level crossed the danger mark at Kavalam in the evening. It remained above the warning level at Pallathuruthy and Nedumudi.

Houses damaged

Ten houses were damaged in rain fury in the district. The loss was estimated at ₹9.67 lakh. Four houses in Ambalappuzha taluk suffered damage followed by three in Kuttanad, two in Cherthala and one in Mavelikara.

A meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad reviewed the situation in the district. In view of heavy downpour in the neighbouring districts and the heavy flow of floodwaters through rivers, Mr. Prasad directed officials to make all necessary arrangements to deal with any exigency. Officials said that 420 buildings had been identified across the district that could function as relief camps if needed.

The Irrigation department has opened all gates of the Thanneermukkom barrage and 20 shutters of the Thottappally spillway to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad into the sea.

Round-the-clock control rooms have been opened at the District Collectorate and taluk headquarters. Following are the contact numbers – 0477 2238630/1077 (District Collectorate), 0478 2813103 (Cherthala), 0477 2253771 (Ambalappuzha), (0477 2702221 (Kuttanad), 0479 2412797 (Karthikappally), 0479 2452334 (Chengannur) and 0479 2302216 (Mavelikara).