Kerala rains live updates | Cyclonic storm Tauktae forms in Arabian Sea

15 May 2021 10:01 IST

17 relief camps have been opened across the State, accommodating more than 300 people.

With the influence of the deep depression over the Arabian Sea is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm,.red alerts have been sounded for five northern districts — Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod — on Saturday given the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall (in excess of 20 cm in a 24-hour period).

Here are the latest updates:

Cyclonic storm Tauktae forms in Arabian Sea

Cyclonic Storm "Tauktae" . Image source: twitter.com / @Indiametdept

The deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm, christened Tauktae (pronounced Tau'Te), in the early hours of Saturday.

The weather system is moving northwards at a speed of nearly 7 kmph and lies centred over the east-central and south-east Arabian Sea about 120 km north-northwest of Aminidivi and 300 km north-northwest of Kannur in north Kerala, the India Meteorological Department said.

Tauktae is expected to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and reach the Gujarat coast by the morning of May 18.

Rainfall like to continue till May 18

Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur have been put on orange alert for scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall. Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad, which are on yellow alert, can expect scattered heavy rainfall on Saturday, the IMD indicated. Rainfall is likely to continue till at least May 18 in parts of the State.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government machinery was on high alert to tackle contingencies. Nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Pathanamthitta.

(With inputs from our Corresopndents and agencies)