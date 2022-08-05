Kerala rain live updates | Rain subsides; Mullaperiyar dam to be opened

Although rain has subsided across the State, flood warnings remain, especially in low-lying regions of Central Kerala where rivers have breached the banks

Water flows from the gates of Peringalkuthu Dam after it was opened following heavy monsoon rains, in Thrissur district, on Thursday | Photo Credit: PTI

Although rain has subsided across the State, flood warnings remain, especially in low-lying regions of Central Kerala where rivers have breached the banks

On Thursday, several places in Kerala were looking at a potential repeat of the devastating 2018 floods, with rivers overflowing and a series of landslides. However, the intensity of rainfall has reduced on Friday and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has removed red alerts from all districts. Nevertheless, parts of Central Kerala, especially in low-lying Kuttanad region, are under water.

The severity of Thursday’s situation was highlighted by the large-scale evacuation of people living on the banks of the Chalakudy river in the Thrissur district as the weather predictions suggested a large amount of water will have to be released from the Peringalkuthu reservoir, which would receive excess inflow from dams that are further upstream in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. However, the worst did not come to pass as rainfall subsided, and the river has not risen in a way that the district administration had feared.

Still, the State government is exercising caution and is preparing for controlled release of water from some of the dams to avoid any future emergencies if rainfall intensifies in their catchment areas in the next few days.

Here are the live updates:

Idukki

Three shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to be opened

As the water level have reached 136 ft in Mullaperiyar dam in Idukki district, Kerala’s Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine has informed that water will be released from the reservoir through three shutters by 11:30 p. m. today. This will likely increase the water level in the Idukki reservoir downstream. He informed the press that any decision to open the Idukki dam will be taken after considering the water level in the downstream areas of Periyar river that passes through some of the most populous regions in Kerala.

Also read: Explained | What is the controversy over Mullaperiyar?