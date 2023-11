November 03, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on November 3, 2023 issued a thunderstorm warning for Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of Kerala. It has issued an orange alert for the districts.

The IMD has warned that some localities might receive “very heavy rainfall” from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in a 24-hour window on November 3.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rain in Pathanamthitta district on November 4 and Ernakulam on November 5.

