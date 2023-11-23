Kerala rain | Heavy rain pounds Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta districts; two reported missing

November 23, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Heavy overnight rains inundated vast swathes of low-lying regions in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta districts in Kerala on November 23, 2023. At least two people were reported missing.

The heavy rain caused mud slips, wall collapses, power outages, inundated roads and neighbourhoods, uprooted trees, traffic jams and overflowing canals in several localities, including in Idukki and Thrissur. Schools and colleges shuttered for the day in several parts of the State.

Also Read | Kerala rain | Heavy downpour, waterlogging disrupt life in capital; landslips hit Idukki

The flood situation prompted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to hold an online meeting with Revenue Minister K. Rajan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters later in Wayanad, Mr. Vijayan said heavy inflow in the catchment area of two “small dams” in Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram had forced authorities to open shutters to let some of the flood water out.

He ruled out any reason to panic but asked people living downstream to exercise extreme caution.

Control rooms

The government has opened district and talk-level control rooms in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Idukki districts.

Mr. Vijayan said Pathanamthitta district received 100 mm of rain within a span of eight hours. He said there was no restriction on pilgrims travelling to Sabarimala.

Also Read | Active northeast monsoon spells give Kerala a breather on power front

Mr. Vijayan said the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam touched 135 feet. However, the measure was well within the safety threshold and offered no cause for worry.

He said a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal caused the heavy precipitation. He said the risk of flooding and mudslips stayed as the weather system remained active and showed scarce signs of abating.

Mr. Vijayan said the heavy rain caused flooding in low-lying localities in Thrissur. Farmers in Pathanamthitta and Thrissur have reported significant crop loss.

Mr. Rajan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the risk of flooding remained acute in south Kerala. He urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel. Authorities would soon raise the shutters of the Kallarkutty dam in Idukki district. The water level in the Kakki and Pampa dams was well within the safety threshold.

Mr. Rajan ordered District Collectors to monitor the weather closely and notify the public about the closure of schools and colleges the previous day to give sufficient notice to parents and students.

The government has declared Ponmudi hill station in Thiruvananthapuram off-limits to visitors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT