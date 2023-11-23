Kerala rain | Heavy downpour, waterlogging disrupt life in capital; landslips hit Idukki

November 23, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Heavy rain lashed parts of Kerala capital on November 22 (Wednesday) night, causing heavy waterlogging in low-lying areas and city limits. Several residential areas in the low-lying areas of Thiruvananthapuram city were inundated after the city recorded heavy overnight rain. Normal life was disrupted in the morning hours on November 23 as several stormwater drains started overflowing.

Murinjapalam, Cosmo Hospital premises, Kuzhivayal, Kottara, and Gowreesapattom areas were among the worst affected where overflowing water entered houses. People and students had to navigate through overflowing water at many places to reach offices and schools.

The coastal areas of the capital also faced the brunt of rough seas from Wednesday night. Trees were uprooted at Chempazhanthy and Varkala.

The district administration has enforced traffic restrictions in the capital district, urging people to avoid non-essential travel to hilly areas and coastal areas. It has also banned quarrying and mining in the district in the wake of heavy rain forecast.

Traffic restrictions

The hilly districts in the State also enforced traffic restrictions considering the rain forecast. However, Sabarimala pilgrims were excluded from the restrictions.

Pathanamthitta, which was put on red alert on Wednesday, witnessed heavy rain, triggering a heavy rush of water from hilly areas. A 71-year-old woman went missing on Thursday morning after she accidentally fell into a sudden gush of water near Elanthoor.

Kokkathodu village was marooned in the heavy rain, while the water level increased in Pampa, Achankovil and Kakkattu rivers in Pathanamthitta.

The rain also triggered landslips on the Kumily-Munnar State highway in Idukki.

The rain has intensified under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that lies over interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Kerala, while another cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over the south Andaman Sea by Saturday which is expected to trigger another bout of intense spell across Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) was set to issue a revised alert for Kerala by Thursday noon.

