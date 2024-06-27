GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala rain: five relief camps opened in Wayanad

Published - June 27, 2024 09:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Wayanad district administration has commenced the functioning of five relief camps, and 111 persons of 34 families were shifted to the camps set up in three taluks of the district following torrential rain.

Three camps were opened in Sulthan Bathery and two camps in Vythiri taluks. As many as 10 houses have been partially damaged in the rain.

The district received an average of 73 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning. The highest rainfall, 214 mm, was recorded at Lakkidi in Vythiri taluk and the lowest, 36 mm, was recorded at Maullankolly in Sulthan Bathery taluk. The catchment areas of Banasura Sagar and Karapuzha Reservoirs received 183 mm and 63 mm of rainfall respectively.

natural disasters / Kerala

