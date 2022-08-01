Kerala rain: Collectors directed to keep vigil 

Adopt measures to tackle emergency: Rajan

As heavy rain has been forecast in Kerala in the coming days, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has directed the district collectors to make all arrangements to tackle any emergency situations. He was addressing a meeting held here on Monday to review the preparations as Red, Orange and Yellow alerts have been sounded in various districts.

“Preparations should be taken as there are chances of dams filling and water level in rivers increasing. The sea level may rise and landslips may occur. Steps should be taken to maintain water levels in dams at safe levels,” the Minister said.

Arrangements should be taken to rehabilitate people living on the banks of rivers and landslip-prone areas in case of emergency. Proper warnings should be given to the people. Water, power, food and other facilities should be ensured in camps. Taluk-level emergency control rooms should function 24X7, the Minister said, adding that food, medicines and other emergency items should be kept ready in required areas.

The Minister also asked the authorities concerned to request for a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team for safety at Sabarimala. Village-level Janakeeya Samithis and civil defence volunteers should be kept ready. In emergency situations, support of fisherfolks and their equipment should be made available, he added.