Kerala rain | CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns of more rains till October 17 evening

Rivers flowing through Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram would continue to be in spate, and water levels might rise further in the next 24 hours

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned of heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunder across Kerala on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Vijayan urged the public to exercise utmost caution. He urged citizens to prepare themselves to move to a relief camp, higher ground or safer localities if requested by government officials.

Mr. Vijayan said the Centre Water Commission has warned that rivers flowing through Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram would continue to be in spate, and water levels might rise further in the next 24 hours.

He warned residents in the following riparian neighbourhoods to be cautious. The localities are Madama, Kallupara, Thumbaman, Pullakayar, Magickal in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts and Vellayikadavu and Aruvippuram in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala rain updates | October 17, 2021

The CM also urged people to put off inessential travel, mainly through forest routes and hilly terrain.

Mr. Vijayan said the low-pressure area over Lakshadweep was unlikely to intensify and might weaken soon. The weather system and a similar one over West Bengal had caused the current spell of heavy rain over Kerala. The State should brace itself for intense rainfall at least till October 17 evening.

As per the IMD warning issued at 10 a.m., Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode could receive heavy rain. The agency has sounded a “yellow alert” in the districts, Mr. Vijayan said.

The government has opened 105 relief camps in the State. It was ready to open more shelters if the rain situation worsened.

The NDRF has deployed in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts. More NDRF teams are headed to Idukki, Kottayam, Kollam, Kannur and Palakkad.

The Army has deployed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam. It has mobilised a unit of the Engineering Task Force (ETF) from Bangalore for deployment in mud-slip ravaged Mundakayam in Kottayam.

The IAF has flown in two helicopters from Sulur airbase in Coimbatore for rescue operations from the Thiruvananthapuram Air Force Station.

Defence Security Core (DSC) has positioned at least one team in Kozhikode for rapid marshalling.

Mr. Vijayan said the IAF had conducted pre-airlifting sorties over Mallapally in Kottayam. Mud slips had impeded access to the area. He said air-lifting was the only recourse available to shift residents to safer ground from flood-ravaged Mallapally.

A Navy helicopter dropped food packets at Kuttickal in Kottayam and Kokkayar in Idukki.

Mr. Vijayan held a meeting to review the flood situation with top revenue, police, disaster management and defence officials. The administration has set up a control room for coordinating government efforts at the Secretariat.

The government has banned fishing off the coast of Kerala, and Karnataka and Lakshadweep administrations have done the same.

A red alert situation prevailed in KSEB’s Kakki, Sholayar, Peringalkuthu, Kundala, Kallarkutty, Mattupetty and Kallar dams. The inflow from the catchment area into the reservoirs continued unabated.

A relatively less intense blue alert condition prevailed in Ponmudi and Pamba dams. An orange alert situation prevailed in Irrigation Department’s Chulliyar, Peechi, Vazhani, Chimmini, Meenkara, Mangalam and Malampuzha reservoirs. Blue alert status prevailed in Pothundi dam in Palakkad and Neyyar in Thiruvananthapuram.