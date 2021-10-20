Kerala rain: Bund breach submerges harvest-ready crops at Upper Kuttanad in Alappuzha district

ALAPPUZHA

20 October 2021 20:24 IST

The field was originally scheduled to go under the harvester by October 15, according to an Agriculture Department official

A breach in the outer bund of the 160-hectare Theveri paddy polder at Cheruthana in Upper Kuttanad in Alappuzha district has submerged harvest-ready crops. The bund breach occured in the early hours of Wednesday.

"The field was originally scheduled to go under the harvester by October 15. However, the harvest was delayed due to heavy downpour. The farmers have suffered huge losses," said an Agriculture Department official.

Meanwhile, efforts were on to plug the breach and dewater the polder. As per the preliminary assessment carried out by the Agriculture Department, the agriculture sector has suffered losses to the tune of ₹27.02 crore in the district due to heavy downpour and waterlogging in recent days. The district witnessed 26 bund breaches. Paddy in 538.60 hectares were destroyed. Farmer cultivating vegetables, banana and other products have also suffered huge losses.

Waterlogging

Although the flood threat has eased in the district, waterlogging woes continued in several low-lying areas of Upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad. Several houses and roads remained submerged. Parts of the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road remained inundated. However, the KSRTC has resumed services through the Ambalappuzha- Thiruvalla road after floodwaters receded.

As of Wednesday evening, 11,219 people of 3,404 families were staying at 125 relief camps in the district. The administration has also opened 101 gruel centres for 34, 956 people of 8,715 families across the district.