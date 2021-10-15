Kerala rain: blue alert sounded for Idukki reservoir

A KSEB official says the rain on the catchment area had subsided and the inflow through the Periyar also fell

The water level in the Idukki reservoir crossed the blue alert mark, with the KSEB authorities issuing an official alert in this regard on Friday.

As per the new rule curve announced by the Central Water Commission (CWC) which is valid till October 20, the blue alert must be issued when the water level touches 2,390.86 ft. The water level in the reservoir stood at 2,390.98 ft at 5 p.m. on Friday, which is 86.5% of the total storage level. The water level on the same day last year was 2,392.52 ft (87.93 %).

A KSEB official said the rain on the catchment area had subsided and the inflow through the Periyar also fell. The water level reached the blue alert mark at 9 a.m. on the day. The chances of opening the dam shutters were remote as there was a difference of 6 ft to the the orange alert level (2,396.86 ft) and 7 ft to the red alert level (2,397.86 ft). The full reserve level of the dam is 2,403.50 ft, he said.

Power generation

The rainfall in the catchment area on Thursday was 13.4 mm. Power generation at the Moolamattom power house was moderate (7.31 mu) on Thursday. The official said the blue alert may be withdrawn when the level is revised on October 20.

The CWC announced the new rule curve after the floods in 2018 when the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam were opened following an unprecedented increase in the water level. It caused enormous damage to the downstream areas.

The water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam on the upstream of the Idukki reservoir stood below 130 ft now. The dam shutters are opened only after the water level reaches 142 ft and that there was slim chance of it presently, the official added.