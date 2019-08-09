Kerala rain: arrangements in place to tackle any emergency, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala touched 22 on August 9, even as several northern districts continued to experience heavy downpour, forcing district administrations to evacuate more people to the relief camps.

Heavy rainfall was likely to continue for the next 24 hours, especially in the high ranges of north Kerala districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said after a high-level meeting that reviewed the situation. Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad were experiencing extremely heavy rainfall, he said.

While rainfall was likely to reduce in intensity by Sunday, there was a possibility that it could strengthen again by August 15, the Chief Minister said.

Landslides and landslips have been reported in 24 places so far, and high ranges continue to face this threat. “Special attention is being given to landslide-prone localities. Rescue efforts are being concentrated in such places,’’ he said.

“Arrangements are in place to tackle any emergency that may arise,’’ Mr. Vijayan said.

The government had also decided to put off the Nehru Trophy boat race, which was scheduled to be held in Alappuzha on Saturday, he said.

So far, 315 camps have been opened in the State. As many as 22,165 people (5,936 families) have been evacuated to these camps. In Wayanad alone, 9,951 people have been evacuated to the camps. The Chief Minister urged the public to heed the advice of rescue teams and evacuate their homes without hesitation.

Units of the IAF, National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Rescue Services, Police and Forest have arrived in Meppadi in Wayanad, where a massive landslip occurred on Thursday evening.

There was a possibility that the water levels in the Chalakkudy river could rise, Mr. Vijayan said, cautioning people living on the river banks. “The Periyar is also in full spate,’’ he said.

As the Banasurasagar dam is 78% full, there is a possibility that the shutters could be opened in the immediate future. “Ample warning would be issued before the shutters are opened,’’ he said.

The storage in the bigger dams in the State is still low, and the shutters would remain closed in these dams, he said. Idukki dam is only 30% full, while Pampa, Kakki and Sholayar have storage of 50%, 25% and 40%.

As many as 58 water supply schemes of the Kerala Water Authority have been disrupted due to the flood situation in many places. They can be restored only after the water levels subside, the Chief Minister said.