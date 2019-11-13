‘Kerala Rafi’ Cochin Azad passes away

Popular singer Cochin Azad, who enthralled music lovers through his soulful rendition of legendary Mohammed Rafi songs, died here on Wednesday. He was 62.

The death occurred following a heart attack around 3 a.m., according to family members.

The final rites were held at the Mohammed mosque in Thangal Nagar, Palluruthy. Azad, a resident of Kappalandimukku in Mattancherry, is survived by wife Zakeena Azad and sons Nishad Azad and Biju Azad.

Popular among the audience as ‘Kerala Rafi’, Azad leaves behind a musical career spanning over three decades. A hairstylist by profession, he had performed in over 1,000 stages in the country and abroad. His late father Yousuf, an ardent fan of Hindi songs, introduced him to music at a very early age. The singer left for Bahrain in 1977 and continued to perform on various stages while working as a hairstylist there for 23 years.

Rafi fan

Azad never missed a chance to present Mohammed Rafi’s songs at the annual memorial music nites organised after the death of his favorite ‘Rafi saheb’ in 1980. An artiste who had always said that he was equally passionate about music and hairstyling, Azad returned to Mattancherry in 2003 and opened a salon on Palace Road.

Music lovers recollected that he used to shut shop early on days when he had to perform at various venues. An integral part of the Mehboob Memorial Orchestra here, Azad was the lead singer of the group’s ‘Rafi Nite’ programme.

His favourite Rafi songs included ‘O Duniya ke Rakhwale’, ‘Badi Door Se Aaye Hain’, ‘Baharon Phool Barsao’, ‘Jo Vaada kiya Woh Nibhaana Padegaa’, ‘Tumhari Zulf Ke Saye Mein’ and ‘Chaudhvi ka chand’ among others.