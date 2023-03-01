ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala puts ‘fitness getaways’ on its tourism promotion map

March 01, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sports and Youth Affairs dept. to set up ‘open gyms’ at tourist destinations across the State in association with Tourism dept.

Dhinesh Kallungal

For many, holidaying is a time to ‘recharge’. Soon, health-conscious travel buffs who look for a ‘leisure-cum-fitness getaway’ will get an opportunity to work out against the scenic backdrops of God’s Own Country during vacation. The Sports and Youth Affairs department has decided to set up ‘open gyms’ at tourist destinations across the State in association with the Tourism department.

Speaking to The Hindu, Prem Krishnan S., director, Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, says that as more travellers are now looking for healthier activities even when they are on vacation, the State government has decided to set up open gyms at select tourist locations that come under the Tourism department in the first phase of the project. Based on the response, the project will be expanded to other tourist destinations, he says.

The government has sanctioned ₹20 lakh for each gym. The directorate will install outdoor fitness equipment at seven select locations initially after procuring these through open tender, while equipment maintenance lies with the Tourism department. The fitness equipment will be in the “general category” which can be used by people of all age groups, says Mr. Krishnan.

In the first phase, the open gyms will come up at locations such as Muzhappilangad beach which was featured among the top six best beaches for driving in the world, Beypore beach and Sarovaram in Kannur, Kottakunnu/Tanur in Malappuram, Fort Kochi/Marine Drive, Raja Kesavadas swimming pool near the Alappuzha Lighthouse, and scenic Kanakakunnu Palace grounds in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, more tourist destinations will be brought under the project.

Already, Kerala is one of the frontrunners in the wellness tourism segment in the country, and promoting fitness during trips is part of the Fit Kerala project. “We hope it will become a trend among tourists in Kerala during vacations,” says a senior Tourism department officer.

The government also has plans to employ members of the Kerala Voluntary Youth Action Force under the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board as tourist guides across the State. The passing-out parade of the force was held recently.

