Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha to hold protest for the implementation of caste census

January 24, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS) will take out a protest march to the Secretariat on Thursday demanding the implementation of the Socio-Economic Caste Census in the State.

Punnala Sreekumar, general secretary, KPMS, will inaugurate the march which will begin from East Fort at 10 a.m. Mr. Sreekumar, in a press release on Wednesday, said that publication of accurate statistics of the share of power and resources between castes is important to ensure social progress for marginalised communities.

He said that the democratisation of polity following independence was not reflected in the share of land and resources. Only through just sharing of resources can social justice be ensured. In the post-liberalisation era, the major political parties heading governments have taken steps to aid the private sector, but no law exists to ensure representation for scheduled categories in the sector, even though large amount of public resources are being handed over to the private sector.

Mr. Sreekumar said that the State government which was quick to implement reservation for the indigent among forward caste communities has been reluctant to carry out the caste census.

Although the caste census was carried out in Karnataka several years back, the report is yet to be published with the current government too not keen on doing it, he said.