After public ire, Kerala Public Works Minister orders probe into Kundannur-Thevara bridge repairs

With public ire mounting against the Public Works department (PWD) (national highways wing) for allegedly shoddy repair works done over the 2-km-long Kundannur-Thevara bridge and motorists having a harrowing time travelling through the dusty bridge when it was reopened for vehicles on July 23, the Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has directed the PWD’s Chief Engineer to investigate whether inferior-quality work was done.

He further directed that the ill-maintained bridge be made motorable at the earliest, without inconveniencing motorists and pedestrians. a complete overlay of the bridge would be done after the rainy season, he added.

Meanwhile, Maradu municipality chairman Antony Asanparambil has alleged that the contractor deployed by the PWD to repair the bridge has dumped the debris and aggregate on the footpaths on either side of the bridge, adding to the misery of pedestrians. He had sent a complaint to Mr. Riyas on July 22, protesting against the shoddy repair works.

