ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Public Enterprises Selection and Recruitment Board to be operationalised

January 23, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 public sector units in the State have made operating profits in 2021-22, says Governor in his policy address in the Assembly

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Public Enterprises Selection and Recruitment Board (KPESRB) will be operationalised in 2023-24, said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his policy address at the Kerala Assembly on Monday.

Noting that 21 public sector units in the State have made operating profits in 2021-22, the Governor said that the State government has also taken over Hindustan Newsprints Limited (HNL) and BHEL-EML from the Union government and resumed production, as part of the State’s alternate development model.

He said that the government has taken several initiatives to improve the business friendly atmosphere in the State. The New Industrial Policy has been formulated with the objective to tap the strengths of the State and foster investments in sunrise /priority sectors. Special focus is being placed on upgrading skills of youth for future jobs, industries and technologies of the fourth industrial revolution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As part of the government’s Year of Enterprises initiative, a total of 1,23,968 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have been started in the State, which in turn has paved the way for an investment of ₹7,517 crores and an employment generation of 2,67,196. This scheme has been selected as the best practice in the MSME sector by the Union government.

The government is in the process of establishing an international exhibition cum convention centre, the Palakkad Hi-Tech Industrial Corridor, the Global Industrial Financial and Trade City, Petrochemical Park, Spices Park and a Rubber Park. The mining survey process will be automated to bring in more transparency and the Kerala Online Mining Permit Awarding Services (KOMPAS) will be strengthened.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US