Kerala Public Enterprises Selection and Recruitment Board to be operationalised

January 23, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Public Enterprises Selection and Recruitment Board (KPESRB) will be operationalised in 2023-24, said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his policy address at the Kerala Assembly on Monday.

Noting that 21 public sector units in the State have made operating profits in 2021-22, the Governor said that the State government has also taken over Hindustan Newsprints Limited (HNL) and BHEL-EML from the Union government and resumed production, as part of the State’s alternate development model.

He said that the government has taken several initiatives to improve the business friendly atmosphere in the State. The New Industrial Policy has been formulated with the objective to tap the strengths of the State and foster investments in sunrise /priority sectors. Special focus is being placed on upgrading skills of youth for future jobs, industries and technologies of the fourth industrial revolution.

As part of the government’s Year of Enterprises initiative, a total of 1,23,968 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have been started in the State, which in turn has paved the way for an investment of ₹7,517 crores and an employment generation of 2,67,196. This scheme has been selected as the best practice in the MSME sector by the Union government.

The government is in the process of establishing an international exhibition cum convention centre, the Palakkad Hi-Tech Industrial Corridor, the Global Industrial Financial and Trade City, Petrochemical Park, Spices Park and a Rubber Park. The mining survey process will be automated to bring in more transparency and the Kerala Online Mining Permit Awarding Services (KOMPAS) will be strengthened.