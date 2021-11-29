Kerala

Kerala PSC to hold exams with Plus Two qualification in Feb.

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has decided to conduct the main examinations for posts with Plus Two as the basic educational qualification in February 2022. Those who passed the preliminary examination conducted on April 10 and 18 this year will appear for the main examination.

The lists of those who cleared the preliminary examination are expected to be published in the first week of December. The detailed syllabus and timetable have been published in the PSC website.

The PSC has also decided to change the examination duration in accordance with the change in the question paper pattern. The duration will be 90 minutes for all examinations, except the preliminary examinations, from February 1 onwards. The preliminary examinations will be of 75 minutes.


