Kerala PSC postpones some mains examinations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 August 2021 19:29 IST

The examinations have been postponed due to a delay in the preparation of the short lists for the preliminary examinations held earlier

The Public Serive Commission (PSC) has postponed the mains examinations for the lower division clerk post scheduled to be held on October 23 and the mains examinations for the posts of last-grade servant, boat lascar and seaman slated to be held on October 30. These examinations will be held on November 20 and 27 respectively.

The examinations have been postponed due to a delay in the preparation of the short lists for the preliminary examinations held earlier.

Advertising

Advertising