Kerala PSC a model for other States: Minister

July 13, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOLLAM

Its complaint-free and transparent functioning has made the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) a model for other States, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was laying the foundation stone for a multi-storeyed building for the PSC Kollam region office, district offices and online examination centre. “The new building equipped with modern facilities will be very helpful for those attending examinations from the district and neighbouring districts. More than 2,20,000 people have been appointed in the State in the past seven years and vacancies are also reported on time. The government will continue to provide all kinds of assistance to the PSC, which operates in a completely independent manner,” said the Minister.

In Mundakkal village

Since 1972, when the district PSC office was set up, it has been functioning from a rented building. The Kollam regional office was set up in 1995. In 2018, the government allocated 36 cents of land near TTI in Mundakkal village for constructing own building.

The new six-storey building will house an online examination centre, which can accommodate more than 600 candidates simultaneously, along with the district and regional offices. The 41,140-sq-ft building will have modern facilities and a ₹12.35-crore contract has been awarded for construction works.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy J. Chinchurani, who was the chief guest, said the Kerala PSC was far ahead in reporting vacancies without delay and completing the recruitment process in a transparent manner.

PSC chairman M.R. Baiju presided over the function while Mayor Prasanna Ernst and MLAs M. Mukesh and M. Naushad were present.

Administrative sanction

Along with Kollam, administrative sanction has also been accorded for the construction of new buildings in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Idukki districts. While an amount has also been earmarked for initial operations, steps are being taken for getting administrative sanction for a building in Kasaragod.