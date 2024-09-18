Kerala proposes to limit its ecologically sensitive area to 8711.98 sq. km in 98 villages

Kerala has proposed to limit its ecologically sensitive area (ESA) to 8,711.98 sq. km in 98 villages by confining ESAs to the forests and protected areas including the wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, and tiger reserves of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State has excluded human habitations and plantations from the purview of ESA in the process. It has also added a rider to its draft proposal submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change that it may come up with a final proposal later, according to a communique from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The draft proposal was submitted in response to an initiative from the Ministry, which had sought the views of the Western Ghats States to notify the ESA in the mountain ranges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel report and the subsequent High-Level Working Group report on Western Ghats had evolved as socially and politically sensitive issues in the State with a section of the Church and most of the political parties opposing the recommendations. The State governments had been treading with caution on the ESA notifications fearing that any wrong move would lead to a political backlash in the hill districts of the State.

Though the Kasturirangan panel had identified 59,940 sq. km as ESA for Kerala, an expert committee appointed by the State government had recommended limiting it to 9,993.7 sq. km, which included 9,107 sq. km of forest and 886.7 sq. km of non-forest areas. The draft ESA notification issued by the Ministry on July 31, 2024, went by recommendations of the State to limit the ESA to 9,993.7 sq. km though the number of villages that came under the ambit of the ESA went up to 131 from the earlier 123, the Chief Minister’s Office pointed out.

The increase in the number of villages was due to the formation of new villages in the State by dividing the earlier ones. There is no increase in the extent of the proposed ESA. The State further reduced the extent of the ESAs after considering the reports from the districts, according to the government.

The State is in the process of addressing the concerns raised by the people in the proposed ESAs including the probable restrictions that could be imposed there. The State government had formed district-level committees to look into the issue. The suggestions of the committees were shared with the village panchayats for their responses. The State would come up with the final suggestions after reviewing the suggestions of the village panchayats, the State clarified.

There would be restrictions on mining activities including sand mining in the ESAs and no red-category industries would be permitted. The existing industrial units in the areas can continue to function. No construction above 20,000 square metres would be permitted in the ESAs. Development of townships and area development projects of more than 50 hectares or more than 1.50,000 sq. metre would not be permitted. However, there will not be any restriction on the reconstruction of existing houses and other construction activities in the ESAs, the government has clarified.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.