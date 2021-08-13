Kerala promoting khadi with a ‘challenge’

Thiruvananthapuram

13 August 2021

40% discount under initiative for handloom sector, govt. to rope in designers to enhance appeal of products

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the handloom-khadi challenge at the Assembly gates on Friday by gifting ‘Onakkodi’ to Speaker M.B. Rajesh and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve gifted ‘Onakkodi’ to Mr. Vijayan. Ministers and MLAs were present at the function.

The Industries Department launched the handloom-khadi challenge during the Onam season to promote the sales of these materials. Discounts of up to 40% have been announced on various clothing items. A khadi kit worth ₹5,000 is available for ₹2,999. Mr. Rajeeve said people can help the workers in the handloom sector, who have been struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, by choosing handloom clothing for ‘Onakkodi.’

Diversifying

The government will roll out a programme to revive the ailing sector by roping in designers to enhance appeal and diversify products and modernising khadi weaving equipment.

Replying to a submission moved by K.I.Madhusoodanan in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Rajeeve said efforts were on to replace old ‘charkas’ and looms with modern equipment using funds from the Plan outlay. The government had commissioned a research programme to improve the efficiency of old equipment.

Marketing troubles

Noting that marketing of khadi products was beset with problems, the Minister said showrooms were being modernised to draw customers. A marketing campaign would be taken up to promote the export of khadi products. Online marketing was one of the proposals on the anvil.

The Minister said the government would provide an assistance of ₹10 crore as rebate on khadi products during the Onam festival season. An amount of ₹8 crore had been disbursed under the income support scheme, he told the House.