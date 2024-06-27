ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala promises to underwrite half the cost of ₹3,000-crore Angamaly-Sabari rail project contingent on Centre’s loan

Updated - June 27, 2024 01:55 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 01:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister V. Abdurahiman tells Assembly that the Centre has repeatedly ‘stonewalled’ the project that, if implemented, will serve as a lifeline for Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has made a firm commitment, expressing its willingness to underwrite half the cost of the ₹3,000-crore Angamaly-Sabari railway project contingent on the Central government extending a loan to cover the estimated amount. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a submission moved by Congress legislator Eldhose P. Kunnappillil in the Kerala Assembly on June 27, V. Abdurahiman, the Minister for Railways, said the Centre had repeatedly “stonewalled” the project that, if implemented, would serve as a lifeline for Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts. 

Mr. Abdurahiman said the Central government’s “procrastination” had increased the project cost severalfold. He noted several petitions and a delegation led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to meet the Union Railways Minister to expedite the project, which seemed to be of little avail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kunnappillil highlighted the struggles of the lakhs of people who own land along the proposed railway alignment. He said these individuals cannot buy or sell their property, use their houses or properties as collateral for bank loans, or develop on land that the government has frozen for the proposed railway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He further emphasised the project’s economic benefits, which would provide pineapple, cardamom, rubber, and spice cultivators with a direct route to international markets via the Kochi and Vizhinjam ports. An extended line to Vizhinjam would also be a boon for plywood and furniture manufacturers in Central Kerala.  

Mr. Kunnappillil said the railway station and the bridge across the river Periyar built in 1998 remained in disuse.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / railway

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US