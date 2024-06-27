GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala promises to underwrite half the cost of ₹3,000-crore Angamaly-Sabari rail project contingent on Centre’s loan

Minister V. Abdurahiman tells Assembly that the Centre has repeatedly ‘stonewalled’ the project that, if implemented, will serve as a lifeline for Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts

Updated - June 27, 2024 01:55 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 01:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has made a firm commitment, expressing its willingness to underwrite half the cost of the ₹3,000-crore Angamaly-Sabari railway project contingent on the Central government extending a loan to cover the estimated amount. 

Replying to a submission moved by Congress legislator Eldhose P. Kunnappillil in the Kerala Assembly on June 27, V. Abdurahiman, the Minister for Railways, said the Centre had repeatedly “stonewalled” the project that, if implemented, would serve as a lifeline for Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts. 

Mr. Abdurahiman said the Central government’s “procrastination” had increased the project cost severalfold. He noted several petitions and a delegation led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to meet the Union Railways Minister to expedite the project, which seemed to be of little avail.

Mr. Kunnappillil highlighted the struggles of the lakhs of people who own land along the proposed railway alignment. He said these individuals cannot buy or sell their property, use their houses or properties as collateral for bank loans, or develop on land that the government has frozen for the proposed railway.

He further emphasised the project’s economic benefits, which would provide pineapple, cardamom, rubber, and spice cultivators with a direct route to international markets via the Kochi and Vizhinjam ports. An extended line to Vizhinjam would also be a boon for plywood and furniture manufacturers in Central Kerala.  

Mr. Kunnappillil said the railway station and the bridge across the river Periyar built in 1998 remained in disuse.

Related Topics

Kerala / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.