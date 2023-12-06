Kerala project to provide house for homeless widows in Aluva constituency hits half-century mark

December 06, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - KOCHI

A novel project by Anwar Sadath, MLA, representing the Aluva Assembly constituency in Kerala to provide shelter to homeless widows has hit the half-century mark.

The handing-over of keys by actor Kalyani Priyadarshan to Safiya and her daughter, residents of Ward 15 in Sreemoolanagaram panchayat, on December 4 marked the completion of the construction of 50 houses under the project titled ‘Ammakkilikoodu’.

It is executed through the financial support extended by individuals and various organisations. The foundation stone for the inaugural house was laid by actor Jayaram at Mallussery in Nedumbassery panchayat on April 4, 2017.

“The selection of beneficiaries is done in a fully transparent manner. The ward councillor concerned will vet the applications, irrespective of their political affiliation, religion or caste. We have been giving priority to applicants having daughters considering the importance of providing them a safe and secure abode,” said Mr. Sadath.

Each house is allocated a budget of ₹7 lakh. It has a carpet area of 510 sq ft, with two bedrooms, a hall, kitchen and toilet. The applicants need to have land in their name to avail of the benefits of the programme.

“Many widows have been found staying alone or with their family members as they had no means to set up a house of their own. Several persons were not able to reside at rented houses,” said Mr. Sadath who won the Aluva constituency thrice in a row as Congress candidate since 2011.

He said that the project can be expanded in future with the support of generous people.

‘A new life’

Safiya, who had been staying with her brothers for a long time, said that the new house has given a new life to her and daughter.

“I had never dreamt of having my own house till I was selected under the project,” she said.

