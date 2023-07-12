Kerala professor hand chopping case | NIA court convicts six persons, acquits five

July 12, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Special Court of the National Investigation Agency convicted the second accused Sajil, third accused Nasar, fourth accused Najeeb, eighth accused Noushad, the eleventh accused Moitheen Kunju, and the twelfth accused Ayoob in the Prof. Joseph hand-chopping case on Wednesday.

However, Special Judge Anil K. Bhaskar let off Aseez Odakkali, Muhammad Rafi, Subair, Shefieq and Mansoor for want of evidence in the case.

Gruesome incident

The right hand of T. J. Joseph, professor of Newman College in Thodupuzha in Idukki district, was chopped off allegedly by activists of now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) while he was returning home with his family after attending a Sunday mass at a church in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district on July 4, 2010.

According to investigation agency, it was the reference to Prophet Muhammad in one of the question papers for B. Com exams in 2010 March set by Prof. Joseph that provoked the accused to attack the teacher.

Chargesheet

There were 54 accused in the case. As many as 37 were chargesheeted and 31 faced trial.

Of the 31, the Special Court for NIA convicted 13 accused and acquitted 18 others in April 2015.

The agency has approached the Kerala High court for enhancing the punishment and challenging the acquittal of those who were tried in the case.

The court convicted 13 accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Savad, the first accused in the case, is absconding.

