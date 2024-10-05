ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala producing 25 lakh tonnes of milk daily: CM

Published - October 05, 2024 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala produced around 25 lakh tonnes of milk daily as the daily sector contributed significantly towards the State’s rural economy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating the Ksheerashri Portal, a software designed to streamline operations for dairy societies across the State, here on Saturday, Mr. Vijayan stressed the steady growth in milk production and highlighted the vital role played by both small farmers and large-scale industrial farms engaged in cattle rearing.

The Ksheerashri Portal aims to empower farmers by enabling them to determine accurate pricing based on the quantity and quality of milk. Moreover, the platform will facilitate the purchase and sale of fodder, enhancing the economic viability of dairy farming. The initiative will also incorporate various programmes including Ksheeragramam and Milk Shed Development Programme.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani introduced new products from Milma including cashew vita powder and bottled tender coconut water. V.K. Prasanth, MLA presided over the function. Milma chairman K.S. Mani, Dairy Farmers Welfare Fund Board chairman V.P. Unnikrishnan and Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation chairman S. Jayamohan also participated.

