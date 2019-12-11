Kerala producers urge SIFC to ban Shane Nigam

The acrimonious quarrel between actor Shane Nigam and the Kerala Film Producers Association appeared to worsen on Wednesday.

The association has urged the South Indian Film Chamber (SIFC) to deny future roles to Nigam till the young actor completed the two Malayalam film projects he had allegedly left in the lurch after he fell out with the producers.

The SIFC is the apex body of Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movie makers.

In effect, the association has backtracked from a compromise brokered by Culture Minister A.K. Balan between Nigam and its members.

Association president M. Renjith told The Hindu that Nigam had purposefully dashed the possibility of an amicable settlement brokered by Mr. Balan. The actor had wilfully "insulted" producers hours after Mr. Balan intervened to cease hostilities. Nigam callously disregarded the government's outreach to help achieve detente.

In a Facebook post, Nigam had apologised for the remark he had made to media persons on the sidelines of the IFFK. “My jocular remark was misinterpreted. Neither I nor the public has forgotten the insinuations against me. I had forgiven the innuendoes. I expect the same response. I believe in God and my organisation. We will all hopefully proceed on the path of peace together,” he said.

However, the association appeared unmoved by Nigam’s latest act of contrition. Another office-bearer said the actor’s words were no ground for a rapprochement.

Nigam's “truant behaviour” had caused Veyil and Qurbani projects to get stuck at the midway point. He alleged that Nigam had changed his appearance deliberately to throw shooting schedules off track.

The producers had suffered an estimated loss of ₹7 crore in shooting days and dates of other co-actors. Film technicians had drifted away in search of different projects and producers had to abandon costly sets. Nigam should compensate the producers and complete the projects immediately for any future accommodation.

The association has scheduled a meeting for December 19 to discuss the issue.

The high-profile film world fight had riveted public attention in some measure, divided public opinion on social media and raised serious questions about the allegedly drug-impaired dysfunctional behaviour of high-paid young artistes.