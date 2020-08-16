Kerala prisoner succumbs to COVID-19

The Poojappura Central Prison, which has been ravaged by COVID-19, reported its first casualty after an aged prisoner succumbed to the illness late Saturday.

The 72-year old Kilimanoor native was the first inmate to be diagnosed with the disease. Suffering from various other co-morbidities including asthma, he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after collapsing and falling unconscious on August 11. Though he had exhibited various symptoms including fever, jail officials had initially considered the diagnosis of COVID-19 a remote possibility considering his lack of parole history.

Imprisoned since 2016, the deceased had been undergoing life imprisonment for a murder. He was lodged in the Block 7 of the Central Prison along with other inmates of the same age group.

His diagnosis prompted the jail authorities to launch intensive COVID-19 testing in all prisons across the State. In the Poojappura Central Prison alone, 217 prisoners and four staff including a doctor have tested positive within five days. As many as 462 people have been tested so far there.

Meanwhile, the Hi-Tech Crime Enquiry Cell in the Kerala Police headquarters here has been closed after a sub-inspector tested positive for the infection. The cell will be resume its operations after being disinfected.