Kerala

Kerala prisoner succumbs to COVID-19

Central Jail at Poojappura. File

Central Jail at Poojappura. File   | Photo Credit: S. Gopakumar

The Poojappura Central Prison, which has been ravaged by COVID-19, reported its first casualty after an aged prisoner succumbed to the illness late Saturday.

The 72-year old Kilimanoor native was the first inmate to be diagnosed with the disease. Suffering from various other co-morbidities including asthma, he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after collapsing and falling unconscious on August 11. Though he had exhibited various symptoms including fever, jail officials had initially considered the diagnosis of COVID-19 a remote possibility considering his lack of parole history.

Imprisoned since 2016, the deceased had been undergoing life imprisonment for a murder. He was lodged in the Block 7 of the Central Prison along with other inmates of the same age group.

His diagnosis prompted the jail authorities to launch intensive COVID-19 testing in all prisons across the State. In the Poojappura Central Prison alone, 217 prisoners and four staff including a doctor have tested positive within five days. As many as 462 people have been tested so far there.

Meanwhile, the Hi-Tech Crime Enquiry Cell in the Kerala Police headquarters here has been closed after a sub-inspector tested positive for the infection. The cell will be resume its operations after being disinfected.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2020 12:18:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-prisoner-succumbs-to-covid-19/article32366558.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story