Kerala prisoner succumbs to COVID-19

The Poojappura Central Prison, which has been ravaged by COVID-19, reported its first casualty after an aged prisoner succumbed to the illness late Saturday.
The 72-year old Kilimanoor native was the first inmate to be diagnosed with the disease. Suffering from various other co-morbidities including asthma, he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after collapsing and falling unconscious on August 11. Though he had exhibited various symptoms including fever, jail officials had initially considered the diagnosis of COVID-19 a remote possibility considering his lack of parole history.
Imprisoned since 2016, the deceased had been undergoing life imprisonment for a murder. He was lodged in the Block 7 of the Central Prison along with other inmates of the same age group.
His diagnosis prompted the jail authorities to launch intensive COVID-19 testing in all prisons across the State. In the Poojappura Central Prison alone, 217 prisoners and four staff including a doctor have tested positive within five days. As many as 462 people have been tested so far there.
Meanwhile, the Hi-Tech Crime Enquiry Cell in the Kerala Police headquarters here has been closed after a sub-inspector tested positive for the infection. The cell will be resume its operations after being disinfected.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath