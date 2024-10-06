GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala priest Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad elevated to Cardinal by Pope Francis

Published - October 06, 2024 10:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI

Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad, a 51-year-old priest from Kerala who organises Pope Francis’ international travels since 2020, was among the 21 priests elevated to the rank of cardinal on Sunday, the Church said here.

The priest, belonging to the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanacherry, is currently based in the Vatican.

The formal ceremony for the creation of these Cardinals is scheduled for December 8, on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, it said in a statement.

