Kerala priest alleges insult by CM

MALAPPURAM

29 December 2020 11:11 IST

For raising questions about Church dispute

Malankara Orthodox Church representative Father Thomas Kurian alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan insulted him and the Church at a meeting of community and opinion leaders here on Monday.

Fr. Kurian said the Chief Minister not only evaded his questions about the Christian community, but also behaved rudely with him.

He said he lashed out at the government at the meeting for its failure in addressing the dispute between the Jacobite and Orthodox sections.

Fr. Kurian said that the Chief Minister criticised him for raising a question about the church dispute. He said Mr. Vijayan insulted him by referring to his attire. The Chief Minister said that the dispute continued as the Church was not willing for a settlement.

“When I asked the Chief Minister to listen to my version after his speech, I was told to sit down,” said Fr. Kurian, who came out of the meeting in a huff.