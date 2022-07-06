Kerala mulls private investment in automated vehicle testing stations

Centre has issued notification making mandatory automated testing of vehicles from April 1, 2023

Riding high on the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode of development pioneered in key sectors, the State government is now exploring the possibility of wooing private investment for setting up computerised driving testing tracks and automated vehicle testing stations across the State. In the first phase, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) is planning to develop 75 automated vehicle testing stations (ATS) and driving testing tracks with the help of private investors on a revenue-sharing basis.

Work sharing

Speaking to The Hindu, P.S. Pramoj Sanker, Additional Transport Commissioner, said the project at present was in a proposal stage. Setting up the infrastructure required for such stations, finding land for the project, and running and maintenance of the station would be the responsibility of the private investors.

The MVD would facilitate computer-assisted testing and its validation. “It requires more ministerial-level deliberation to work out the revenue-sharing model. But there would not be a major delay in finalising the guidelines for the new project as the Centre has already issued notification making mandatory the automated testing of vehicles from April 1, 2023,” said Mr. Sankar.

As per the draft notification issued by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, fitness testing for heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles through an ATS is mandatory from April 1, 2023, while the testing of medium goods vehicles and medium passenger motor vehicles and light motor vehicles (transport) will go digital from June 1, 2024. So the State will have to fast-track the process to offer the full-fledged service from the next fiscal, said MVD officials.

Land and expenses

At present, the department has six computerised driving testing tracks and automated vehicle testing stations in various districts. Four such stations would be launched soon. But Kerala has 86 sub-regional transport offices (SRTO) and the new PPP mode development proposal envisages setting up ATSs in all sub-regional offices by the time the new policy comes into effect from next fiscal, said officials. Around ₹2.5 crore-₹3 crore is required for setting up a facility and around half to one acre is needed to house the facility.